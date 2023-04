Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Meet Thomas Doubet: a 76-year-old, two heart attack survivor, and a proud University of Illinois alumni. He goes to Cardiac Rehab three days a week and decided to take on the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend 5k. He was an AGR and lived at the corner of First and Gregory in college, and valued the years he spent walking the area covered by the racecourse. He decided to run as a way to rekindle those memories.