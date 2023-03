Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Meet our first Face of the Race, Josh Moore. Josh is a senior at the University of Illinois in computer science. He is the section leader for the Marching Illini Sousaphones. For the last 6 years, they have been running the 5K as a section with their 35lbs instruments to raise money for charity. They have raised over $25K for charities with this tradition. Now, in their 7th year, they are again running to support Crisis Nursery with a lofty goal of raising $10k.