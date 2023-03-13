Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re in the midst of a pretty strange time in the employment market. Express Employment Professionals offer custom solutions to employers who need change.

We help employers navigate challenging labor markets.

A big question right now is “if unemployment is so low, why are so many people struggling to find work – why are so many companies struggling to employees?”

The answer lies in a statistic called the Labor Force Participation Rate. Unemployment only takes into account those who are actively seeking/collecting benefits. Hundreds of thousands of people have simply opted out of the search.

We take time to work with the clients to get to know exactly what their business needs. We are not one size fits all. If we fail, we take our knocks and we use that lesson to fix our mistake and not repeat it at the next client. We never throw our hands up in the air and say “oh well.”

