In many ways, hair braiding has deep roots in the African American community; It’s a style, a statement and a way of bringing history into modern-day life.

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture’s diversity and inclusion in its curriculum, sharing insights on how to care for African American hair types and offering Afro hair products.

Formerly known to signify age, religion, marital status, wealth and rank, African American hairstyles now demonstrate self-empowerment and pride.

Tricoci University prioritizes diversity and inclusion in its curriculum, sharing insights on how to care for African American hair types and offering Afro hair products.

Choosing the right cosmetology program can be a complicated process. If you’re looking for a curriculum that will challenge you, grow your skills, and build a foundation for long-term career success as a beauty professional, Tricoci University is the place for you. Our unique approach not only provides the technical skill students need to succeed, but also provides management and industry knowledge that helps students remain on the cutting edge of beauty industry trends and techniques.

Tricoci University of Beauty Culture is a premier beauty education provider with 15 locations throughout Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. Tricoci University is focused on producing salon-ready graduates who are prepared for successful careers in the beauty industry. Founded by international beauty industry leader Mario Tricoci, Tricoci University is developing a new type of beauty professional by using innovative teaching methods, an interactive learning platform, and upscale facilities. All guest services are provided by students under the supervision of licensed instructors. For more information about Tricoci University of Beauty Culture please visit www.tricociuniversity.edu.

