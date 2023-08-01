Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Champaign County Forest Preserve District has an exciting lineup of events for nature enthusiasts of all ages. Whether you’re into wildlife, astronomy, or simply enjoying the great outdoors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Upcoming Events

Walk with a Naturalist – Friday, August 4 Meet the Critters – Saturday, August 5 Viewing the Perseid Meteor Shower – Saturday, August 12 Bats at the Bridge – Thursday, August 10

To stay updated on these events and more happening with the Champaign County Forest Preserve District, visit their website www.ccfpd.org. Don’t miss the chance to experience the wonders of nature in the heart of Champaign County!