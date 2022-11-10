Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Public, FREE event – opportunity to explore, discover your interests in exhibits of Daughters of the American Revolution local Alliance Chapter projects

Sunday, November 20, 2-4 pm

Champaign Public Library on Green Street between State and Randolph streets;

Room A&B first floor

Daughters of the American Revolution – non-political, national service organization

– with a socializing element for those who want it: we have a great time together

– with the 3-part mission of Historic Preservation, Education, and Patriotism

– motto: God, Home, and Country

Membership – open to any woman aged 18 and up who has a Patriot ancestor who aided the American Revolutionary War: such Patriots were both men and women who served a number of military and non-military actions.

Do you think you might have a Patriot ancestor? You might be surprised.

No member can do all the things in DAR, but there is something of interest for everyone.