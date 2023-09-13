Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready to embark on a flavor journey like no other because Ginger Ale’s in Savoy is here to redefine your beverage experience. Today, we have the pleasure of introducing Alex Ruggieri, Partner at Ginger Ale’s, and he’s here to unveil the delightful world of Ginger Ale’s.

Ginger Ale’s is not just your ordinary soda shop; it’s a haven for beverage enthusiasts and flavor explorers. Nestled on US 45 in Savoy, just north of Walmart, this charming establishment offers the perfect escape from the ordinary. What sets Ginger Ale’s apart? A menu bursting with over 2.8 SEPTILLION handcrafted soda concoctions!

From classic recipes paying homage to local school traditions to innovative twists that push the boundaries of flavor, Ginger Ale’s caters to every palate and preference.

Alex Ruggieri, Partner at Ginger Ale’s, shares their mission, “We aim to provide a quick, friendly experience where people can escape the ordinary and embark on a flavor journey like no other. Our carefully curated menu showcases the versatility and excitement of all manner of products, including frappes, cheesecake pretzels, loaded nachos, and more. We can’t wait to share them with everyone.”

Ginger Ale’s not only delights your taste buds but also takes responsibility seriously. The shop is committed to sustainability by using eco-friendly packaging. Moreover, they support local initiatives, reflecting a dedication to both taste and community engagement.

As if the menu couldn’t get any more enticing, Ginger Ale’s is introducing a fresh Autumn lineup on September 1st, featuring a new flavor, Browned Butter, which promises to be a delightful addition for coffee and tea lovers.

And if that’s not enough to pique your interest, they’ll be offering Sienna Bakery Oatmeal Caramel Apple Cookie Dough for a limited time during the fall season. These treats are bound to be a hit, so don’t miss out!

Ready to tantalize your taste buds and explore a world of flavors? Head over to Ginger Ale’s of Savoy at 405 S. Dunlap, Savoy. You can also visit their website at mygingerales.com for more information.