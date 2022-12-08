Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Experience the magic of the Holidays in Downtown Champaign. This month, there are plenty of holiday happenings for everyone right here in Champaign Center.

Many local shops in downtown are going to be open late every Thursday before Christmas. Leave the kids at home and grab some friends to enjoy a night out on the town. With 10 local shops open until 8 pm, you are sure to find something for everyone on your gift list. Plus on Dec 8, 15, and 22, we are partnering with the Champaign Park District to offer free trolley rides in town from 5 to 7 pm.

In addition, Santa is coming to the Virginia Theatre on Dec. 15 and 19 from 5 to 7 pm. This is a free family-friendly event sponsored by Hickory Point Bank. On the mezzanine, Santa will be waiting, so be sure to bring your wish list and a camera.

Last, the Mistletoe Market returns to the Venue CU on Sunday, December 18, 11 AM to 5 PM. Here, you can shop over 25 local vendors and artisans for hand-crafted, locally-made gifts and treats from soap and scents to honey, baked goods, and garments. Santa will also be visiting and there will be horse and carriage rides, both advance tickets and walk-ups.

For everyone $100 dollars you spend at a local business this holiday season or all year round, $68 stay in the community.

