Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Step into the enchanting world of musical theatre as The Station Theatre proudly presents “Ride the Cyclone: The Musical.” Nestled in the heart of Urbana, Illinois, The Station Theatre has been captivating audiences since 1972 with its intimate performances held in the charming former Urbana train station. Led by Director Nathan Bohannon and Music Director Shawn Kimbrel, this community theatre is an artistic hub that creates both theatre productions and opportunities for others to join in the creative journey.

“Ride the Cyclone: The Musical” is a critically acclaimed and uniquely funny production, boasting book, music, and lyrics by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell. Set in a dilapidated warehouse within an abandoned amusement park, the story unfolds as The Amazing Karnak, a mechanical fortune teller, brings to life the six-member St. Cassian High School Chamber Choir. Tragically killed on the park’s Cyclone roller coaster, the youths find themselves in limbo, but Karnak holds the power to grant one of them a second chance at life. The catch? The group must decide amongst themselves who is most deserving of this opportunity to “ride the cyclone” that is life. With humor and heart, the musical explores the essence of a well-lived life.

Running from July 27 to August 13, “Ride the Cyclone: The Musical” promises 12 captivating performances at The Station Theatre. Shows will take place on Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday afternoons at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are priced at $15-$17, with a special offer of $10 tickets for the First Friday performance on July 28. Reserve your seats online through stationtheatre.ludus.com to secure a spot for this must-see musical event.

With its online popularity growing since 2022, “Ride the Cyclone: The Musical” has garnered attention and admiration from critics and audiences alike, earning multiple award nominations for its outstanding storytelling and memorable tunes.

The Station Theatre takes pride in being the only community theatre in CU that owns its theater, which allows them to present a diverse range of performances throughout the year. Their commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement makes them a beacon of creativity in Urbana.

While masks are appreciated for audience members, they are not required. The show is recommended for ages 15 and older, promising an engaging and captivating experience for all.

Join The Station Theatre on a mesmerizing journey with “Ride the Cyclone: The Musical” and witness the magic of theatre at its finest. For more information about the production and the theatre, visit stationtheatre.com or contact them directly at 217-493-3466.