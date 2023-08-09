Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

Looking for the perfect way to spend quality time with friends and family this summer? Look no further than Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, a wood bat summer collegiate league that promises an unforgettable night out at the ballpark backed by the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance.

The league’s CEO, Ryan McCrady, along with Chief Storyteller Jamie Toole and Director of Swag & Events Melissa Gaynor, are united in their mission to encourage locals to relish a fantastic evening of entertainment. Located at 1415 North Grand Ave E Suite B in Springfield, Illinois, the league embodies the spirit of community engagement.

Beyond providing entertainment, Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance is dedicated to nurturing a financially resilient community. Their efforts focus on drawing new businesses and skilled talent while retaining existing profitable enterprises and the local workforce, thus making Sangamon County a hub of economic growth.

To be a part of this exciting experience, grab your tickets for the remainder of the season at shoesbaseball.com/schedule. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of the camaraderie, joy, and community spirit that Springfield Lucky Horseshoes and the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance have to offer.