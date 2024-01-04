CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — With over a dozen museums and educational experiences, January is the time to go and visit and discover new exhibits. Terri Reifsteck from Experience Champaign Urbana joins us to share cool events you can still do during the cold months.

Terri suggests, while students are away, take some time to explore Krannert Art Museum, the second largest fine arts museum in Illinois and completely free. Also on campus, Spurlock Museum shares engaging exhibits and events that highlight our shared humanity across the world. For local historical and hands-on exhibits, explore the Museum of the Grand Prairie found in the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve in Mahomet. While exploring nature may be a little chilly this time of year, you can still head to Urbana Park District’s Anita Purves Nature Center in Crystal Lake Park to learn about area wildlife and native plants and species.



Of course, there’s also plenty of ways to enjoy live entertainment. Krannert Center for the Performing Arts has tremendous talent on display this month, including saxophonist Branford Marsalis. There’s also plenty of opportunities for theatre including shows at Station Theatre with a production of Usual Girls opening late January.

Indoor Recreation

After the holidays, we’re all feeling the need to move around and stay active. Champaign-Urbana have many places for indoor recreation. One of the most unique spots in town is Urbana Boulders, a great bouldering facility that has various routes for all skill levels. They change often so no matter how often you go, you’ll always be challenged.



Area indoor rec facilities in Savoy, Champaign, Urbana, and beyond all have opportunities for using a track, fitness equipment, and even playing pickle ball. With a lot of events and classes, there’s always something new to try.



Lastly, a different type of indoor recreation that gets the heart pumping is the challenges at CU Adventures in Time & Space. These escape rooms exercise your brain while you try to solve a series of puzzles in order to win. A new room has just opened, so it’s the perfect time to visit again if you’ve already been!



Of course, if you do want to get moving outside, you have a perfect opportunity with the Frozen 5K on January 13 at The Fields. There’s fun race swag and you’ll have bragging rights for being the bravest person to do a run in January.



STEM Activities



Get involved in maker activities, regardless of your comfort or creativity levels. The Studio at the Champaign Public Library is open to the public on weekends with 3D printers, sewing machines, cricut machines and glowforge laser cutters. They also have a recording studio in case you want to try a podcast! They have librarians on hand ready to help you out.



Teens can get dedicated time at the Open Lab at the Urbana Free Library on weekday afternoons, where they can record music, check out 3D printing, sewing, crafting, gaming, and much more.



The Champaign-Urbana Community FabLab re-opens from winter break on January 17 with open hours in the evenings and Sunday afternoons to access their many tools and gadgets so you can get creative. Their staff witll help you learn how to use materials and tools to do everything from making circuit boards to embroidery.



Sports



Finally, there’s always opportunities to support our thriving local sports teams. Parkland College’s Men’s Basketball team is the top-ranked in the country, so support these incredible athletes at upcoming home games this month. Likewise, Illini Men’s and Women’s Basketball area in the thick of Big Ten season and working hard to compete for a championship.



This month, you can see so many great athletes in action in gymnastics, tennis, wrestling, swimming, and track—all free to attend!