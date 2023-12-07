Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

As we countdown to the festive season, we’re excited to bring you tips on shopping local and embracing the holiday spirit in Champaign-Urbana. Joining us to sponsor this segment is Terri Reifsteck from Experience Champaign Urbana.

Terri highlights the numerous benefits of shopping local, emphasizing the positive impact on the community. By spending dollars locally, individuals reinvest in their community, support local jobs, and contribute to the success of local businesses that often give back to non-profits. Shopping local also offers the opportunity to find unique gifts for everyone on your list.

Experience Champaign Urbana has created a comprehensive Shop Local Guide available on their website.

Embrace the festive season by shopping local and exploring the holiday lights across Champaign-Urbana. For more information, visit experiencecu.org and make this holiday season memorable with unique gifts and community spirit.