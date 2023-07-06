Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

In one of the hottest months of the year, we’re here with ideas to help keep you cool and entertained.

Let’s start off by getting on the water—which is not always top of mind for Central Illinois. Get out on a kayak in most of our area forest preserves. In Homer, you can rent from Lunatic Kayak before heading out on Homer Lake, or out in Mahomet, check out Kingfisher Kayaking for guided tours down the Sangamon River. Lake of the Woods added a kayak launch and rentals last summer with another scenic spot to enjoy. In Sullivan they have their kayak trail along the Kaskaskia River or you can get on Lake Shelbyville in your motorboat for more speed and fun. Finally, Crystal Lake Park in Urbana rents canoes and paddle boats in their park where you can enjoy their many renovations.

If you haven’t been to the pool yet, now is the time. Sholem Aquatic Center is one of our favorites, with a lazy river to relax or some tube slides for a little exhilaration. At the Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center, kids can cool down under the big bucket at the pool, jump of their climbing wall, or go against the current in the vortex of swirling water. Community pools in Tuscola, Monticello, and Rantoul also do the trick. Or head to area splash pads in our parks, like Douglass Park and Hessel Park in Champaign, or at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex.

If you really want to stay cool, stay indoors and check out our area museums. Visiting our campus museums is a great treat while students are away. Krannert Art Museum is second only in size to the Art Institute, but you’ll never pay admission here to see the incredible and inspiring visits throughout the museum. They have some wonderful kids programming happening over the next few weeks including a story time on July 22 where kids will hear stories relating to themes and artists in the museum’s Ink Wash Paintings of Shozo Sato exhibition, and their popular Kids at Krannert series on August 1 where kids will have a creative morning of fun and enjoy art projects, scavenger hunts, family tours, and demonstrations.

The Little Theatre on the Square is also very busy with shows all month for all ages. Happening now is Driving Miss Daisy through the 16th followed by Million Doll Quartet from July 20-30. They also have dedicated kids programming during the day with Alice in Wonderland happening July 11-13.

And we still have some big events coming up including Streetfest in Downtown Champaign, coming July 15 from 5-11pm. This will take over Walnut street with family and community zones, and lots of live music. They’ve also added in a Pork and Mac & Cheese throwdown at 6 area restaurants.

Finally, the Champaign County Fair kicks off July 20 through the 29th for their 170th year. All the events you have come to love will be back and Brothers Osborne headlines on July 28.

https://www.experiencecu.org/