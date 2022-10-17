Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Personal trainer, Maria Ludeke, and adorable daughter, Isabel, share exercises to strengthen and define your glutes at home with just a resistance band.

Exercising your glutes is important at all ages and stages of life. Gaining glute muscle protects your low back and knees, especially important when you have a day job that requires long hours of sitting. It builds better balance, preventing falls and hip injuries. It increases athletic performance, like speed, agility, and jumping. Training your glutes also burns more calories than any other body part since it’s your largest and most powerful muscle group. To work your glutes at home all you need is a resistance band and 10 minutes to complete a few rounds of exercises. This can be done while watching TV or talking on the phone. Make it an enjoyable and regular part of your routine to gain the most benefit.

It is important to stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals by building safe, enjoyable, and effective training programs.

Build training programs to help you prevent injury, build strength and stamina, and enjoy your fitness routine. The most important part of any program is staying consistent so we want you to enjoy your workouts and focus on positive goals.

We support you reaching your wellness goals, so you can feel healthier and happier.