‘Everything has a story’ at The Perfect Pair in Warrensburg

Warrensburg, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle visits The Perfect Pair in Warrenburg, where everything has a story.

The large store front is home to dozens of local vendors– AKA pair partners– who sell everything from knitwear to pottery to clothing and antiques. The space also features a coffee shop and salon.

The Perfect Pair offers a unique shopping experience everyone must experience at least once. My mother [Wanda] and I have combined our talents after years of working on our own. I, Megan, offer all hair and nail needs for men, women and children of all ages, while Wanda sticks to her motto “your imagination is our creation.”

266 N State Route 121

Warrensburg, IL 62573