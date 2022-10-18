Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Colleen Hatton joins us in the CI Kitchen with a tasty cheeseball recipe.

Everything Bagel Cheeseball

8 oz of cream cheese, softened

1/2 c of sour cream

2 T prepared horseradish

1 c finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese

2 green onions, chopped

1/3 c of cooked and crumbled bacon

1/2 c of everything bagel seasoning blend

1 bell pepper stem

bagel chips or crackers for serving

In a bowl, mix together cream cheese, sour cream, horseradish, cheese, green onions and bacon, Form recipe into a ball and gently roll in the everything bagel seasoning. Once thoroughly covered in seasoning, wrap in plastic wrap. Using 4-5 rubber bands and create pumpkin creases in your cheeseball. Place in the refrigerator for 45 minutes to an hour. Once the cheeseball has set for 45 minutes to an hour, remove and unwrap from plastic wrap and top with the bell pepper stem. Serve with bagel chips or crackers.

About 1/2 cup Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend*

Bagel chips and/or crackers for serving