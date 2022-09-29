Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

As the days get shorter, Everyday Kitchen has rolled out a brand-new all-day menu, plus dinner entrées, craft cocktails, and $5 happy hour features – all in celebration of comfort food.

The star of the new All-Day menu is the “BFD” Bavarian Pretzel. Literally the size of your head, it is baked-to-order, served with house made cheese sauce and spicy mustard and big enough to feed four (or just one … we don’t judge!)

More items winning rave reviews include Irish Nachos, heaped with corned beef; spicy Mushroom Diablo Tacos, Michael’s localized take on a Central Illinois classic: the Horseshoe. Our version features hand-carved, oven-roasted turkey breast and beer-battered sidewinder fries smothered in a luscious queso blanco sauce.

Starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, eight entrées are added to the menu mix. Must-tries include an Espresso & Herb-Rubbed Prime Rib, slow-roasted for eight hours and served with a decadent Brie & new potato tart, au jus, and horseradish cream; the mouthwatering “Nashville Hot” Pork Schnitzel served with two of Everyday Kitchen’s expanded lineup of sides: creamy mac & cheese and southern-braised greens; and a traditional Corned Beef Dinner, featuring fork-tender slices of maple-mustard glazed corned beef accompanied by tender sautéed cabbage, buttered new potatoes, and roasted baby carrots.

Cocktails and mocktails are remixed on the new menu, as well. Specialty sippers include Fireside, a warming mix of mezcal, tequila and vermouth mellowed with bitters and cherry; the Tomfoolery, featuring barrel-aged tomcat gin, bourbon, fresh sage and orange, and the Tan Bowler, which combines cognac, bourbon and apricot liqueur with a salted honey syrup and a hint of grapefruit. A thoughtful lineup of custom crafted zero-proof mocktails includes After The Leaves Fall, blending housemade apple-cinnamon syrup and sparkling water; and Thanksgiving Without The Family, which marries a fig-rosemary-cinnamon syrup with splashes of tonic and cranberry juice.

Everyday Kitchen’s hours are 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesday – Friday; 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday and Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with brunch served 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on weekends. To learn more or to make reservations, please visit our website or call 217-607-1960.

At Everyday Kitchen, we’re out to change the world one burger, meatloaf and mac-n-cheese at a time. As a local effort of Moose International, 100% of the proceeds from our Restaurant, Bar & Café will go to help children at risk grow into healthy and happy adults. Everyday Kitchen (alongside our Kids Camp, Workplace and private-events spaces) is part of Lodgic Everyday Community, where everyone is welcome as we support the aspirations of kids, families, businesses and our local Champaign-Urbana community. By dining, drinking and enjoy coffee with us, locals from Champaign-Urbana are enjoying more than just a great meal, craft cocktail or caffeinated beverage … they are supporting a great cause.

Everyday Kitchen has also rolled out a new happy hour menu, available Wednesday through Friday. Domestic beers are priced at just $3 and the full–sized version of our menu standout – Sheet Pan Nachos – costs only $5 from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

Everyday Kitchen

1807 South Neil Street, Champaign, IL 61820

https://www.everydaykitchen.com/champaign-il