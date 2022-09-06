Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Evergreen Place is hosting a Senior Expo September 8th from 10:00am-1:00pm. This is a great way to get information about services in the Champaign area that help seniors. There is no admission charge. Facial coverings are required.

At Evergreen Place, we pride ourselves in connecting families to an abundance of resources in our area. When you call or inquire, we have the resources to help get you connected to those additional resources and people to help you further if Evergreen Place for any reason cannot.

Evergreen Place Assisted Living

4114 W. Springfield Ave

Champaign, IL 61822