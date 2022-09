Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Evergreen Place is hosting our Fall Open House

September 22nd from 10:00AM-12:00PM. We will feature all of our apartment styles along with the opportunity to meet the Evergreen Place Team and tour our beautiful community.

We provide worry free living for seniors while allowing them to thrive with independence and inspire them with satisfying lives.

Evergreen Place Assisted Living of Champaign

4114 W. Springfield Ave

Champaign, Il 61822