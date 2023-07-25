Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The health care arena has been known to have a revolving door. Never truer than since COVID. Families frequently ask about Evergreen’s team, our staff and their longevity.

We have something unique at Evergreen Place. We have 4 employees who have been here since we were built 7 years ago.

We also have 7 other staff members and management who have been there 5-6 years. I want to speak to the importance of continuity.

Not all Assisted Living Communities offer the same services. When beginning your search, make sure you are asking the right questions to ensure your loved ones care needs can be met. Every Assisted Living Community will allow you to be independent. Not every Assisted Living can provide what you need. It is important to be transparent on the needs so that we can help to develop a plan catered just for you.