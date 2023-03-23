Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Country artist Eric Burgett who is from Latham, Illinois has released a new EP and music video on March 17th!

Eric Burgett’s new EP….Hey Maker, along with the official music video for the title track, releases on March 17th. The EP is a love song collection of 6 tracks including 4 previous releases (“You’re My Hometown”, “Love It All Goodbye”, “Angel To Save Me”, and “Sometimes Late At Night”), a bonus track, “Right In Front of You”, which shows off Eric’s piano chops, and the new focus/title track to the EP, “Hey Maker”, which describes a personal conversation with God and being amazed about how he can bring that special someone into your life.

Eric’s music has garnered over 8 Million streams with featured placements on Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and Pandora playlists along with over 100k independent playlists. He’s had two Top 30 singles on the Music Row CountryBreakout Chart, leading to exposure on the Billboard Indicator chart.

Eric has performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show, filmed at the Grand Ole Opry house, as part of a special tribute to CreatiVets. Eric’s passion for helping veterans through music led to the release of “I’ll See You Again,” co-written and performed by Eric and released by Big Machine Label Group,

“It all started with 88 keys!”, says Eric. He began performing on an old upright piano at his parents’ tavern, The KORN KRIB, along with Sunday services at the Latham United Methodist Church. Growing up on a farm in Latham, Illinois, family, love, and hometown memories are the inspiration behind Eric’s music.

Touring across the country, Eric has opened shows for such artists as Chris Stapleton, Rodney Atkins, Lee Brice, Charlie Worsham, Phil Vassar, Clint Black, Jana Kramer, Craig Morgan, and the list goes on. Eric is signed with Bow To Stern Group and continues to release new music to his fans every 6-8 weeks through Bow To Stern Records and ONErpm distribution.

Eric Burgett / EP….Hey Maker – RELEASING MARCH 17th

Track Listing

Hey Maker (writers: Eric Burgett, Matt McClure, Kellys Collins, Liz Hengber)

You’re My Hometown (writers: Eric Burgett, Matt McClure, Clay Mills, Kelly McKay)

Love It All Goodbye (writers: Eric Burgett, Kyle Jacobs, Kyle Schlienger)

Angel To Save Me (writers: Eric Burgett, Matt McClure, Kyle Jacobs)

Sometimes Late At Night (writers: Eric Burgett, Matt McClure, Tony Wood)

Right In Front of You (writers: Eric Burgett, Matt McClure, Jason Blaine)

Link to Watch the Official Music Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DDyiDEHW3U