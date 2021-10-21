Enter the wicked world of Necrosis Haunted House

Rantoul, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with Derek Casper and Greg Lavender, co-owners of Necrosis Haunted House in Rantoul.

More from the attraction:

A haunted attraction located in East Central Illinois, Necrosis Haunted House was named the 2019 Top Overall Attraction in the state by IllinoisHauntedHouses.com and Haunts.com and named a Top 3 Voters’ Choice Haunt by HauntedIllinois.com

Necrosis Haunted House is a nightmare realm infested with evil and consumed by darkness, where the line between the living and the dead is rotting away.

Step into the World of the Wicked. Located off Route 45 in Rantoul, IL, come get your fear on inside Central Illinois’ scariest haunted house!

October 2021 dates and hours of operation: Oct 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, 30 7:30pm – 11:30pm

*Currently, the state mandates we require masks inside the attraction. However, masks are not required while waiting in line outside the attraction at this time. We will monitor any changes to state policy and adjust accordingly.