CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As we head into 2024, Illinois Residents are preparing themselves to search for new health care coverage. Uninsured residents might find the world of health insurance confusing or daunting. That is why Get Covered Illinois (GCI), the official Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace for the state of Illinois, is providing easy access to information to help simplify the health coverage journey.

The Open Enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Health Insurance Marketplace is until January 15th. When consumers purchase health plans through the ACA Marketplace, they can be assured that the plans have protections provided by the Affordable Care Act, such as covering pre-existing conditions and offering free preventive care services.

There are 408 health plans available for the 2024 plan year, and while not every plan is available in every county, consumers in every county will have a number of options to choose from. That is good news for Illinoisans in need of health coverage.

There are subsidies in the form of advanced premium tax credits available to help reduce the cost of monthly insurance premiums. The advanced premium tax credits or APTCs are federal subsidies and are based on a variety of factors, including consumers’ income and family size.

Consumers can find out if they qualify for the tax credits and for how much during the enrollment application process. The tax credits are only available if you go to Getcoveredillinois.gov and Healthcare.gov to purchase a health plan directly through the ACA Marketplace.

Here in Illinois, Getcoveredillinois.gov is where consumers should go for up-to-date, accurate information about enrollment. The benefit of beginning their search at Getcoveredillinois.gov is that we can connect them to local Navigators in their area who can help walk them through the enrollment process. They can even answer three survey questions to help direct them to either the ACA Marketplace or Medicaid.

January 15th is the deadline to enroll in an ACA Marketplace plan during Open Enrollment. However, if you need coverage to begin January 1st, then you must enroll by December 15th. Visit Getcoveredillinois.gov for those deadline dates and other details.

Get Covered Illinois has certified local Navigators available to help walk Illinois residents through the enrollment process. Residents have access to quality coverage, financial help and free enrollment assistance.

