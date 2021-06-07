Enjoy sensory friendly swimming at Sholem Aquatic Center

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The pool isn’t always an inclusive place for kids with disabilities, but two local organizations are working together to change that.

Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation is teaming up with Champaign Park District to host sensory friendly swim dates. It’s aimed at creating a welcoming environment by limiting the crowds and loud noise that often come with busy days at the pool.

On June 4, July 9 and August 13, Sholem Aquatic Center is open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to serve families of kids with disabilities. The pool will be closed to the public during that time.

