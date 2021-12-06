Enjoy Mahomet holiday lights at Night Lights in the Garden

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle visits the first annual Night Lights in the Garden.

Visitors can enjoy close to 50,000 holiday lights at the botanical garden behind the Museum of the Grand Prairie.

More from Champaign County Forest Preserve

Beginning December 3rd, the Botanical Garden will be illuminated with light on Friday and Saturday evenings from 4-8 p.m. through January 8th. Enter Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve from Rt. 47 and park in the Museum of the Grand Prairie parking lot, follow the lighted path and candy cane poles to the lights display. The estimated walkthrough is 15-20 minutes. Please keep in mind that Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve will close 5pm, so you will need to enter from Rt. 47 and park in the Museum of the Grand Prairie parking lot if arriving after 5 pm, you will not be able to drive through from Lake of the Woods Rd.



