Chicago, IL (WCIA) The Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide offers a wide variety of original gifts that are truly unique to Illinois — from handmade pottery and ornaments, locally sourced spirits and wine to custom-made apparel. All of the businesses in the gift guide are part of the Illinois Office of Tourism’s Illinois Made program that encourages residents and visitors to discover the people, products and authentic experiences created by the incredible small businesses throughout the state
CBPB Popcorn Shop in Champaign
- When business partners Alven and Isis opened CBPB Popcorn Shop nearly 13 years ago, it was because of their love of treats.
Try their delicious handmade popcorn featuring flavors like Caramel Pecan, Jalapeño Cheese, and Cheesy Ranch, Vanilla Toffee- perfect for holiday gatherings.
- The handmade caramel apples like Apple Cobbler, Birthday Cake and Peanut Butter Overload will tempt you into a sweet treat you didn’t know you needed.
- CBPB Popcorn Mix ($5-11). Caramel apples ($5-8). In-store purchase only.
Cocoa Blue Chocolates, Rochester (near Springfield)
- At this locally owned chocolate shop Joshua Becker makes delicious hand-crafted chocolates, caramels & turtles and they are especially known for their truffles.
- Flavors like French Caramel, Vanilla Bean, Key Lime, Salted Caramel Whiskey Limoncello and Bourbon – perfect gift for any holiday gathering.
- Prices range from $8-16 depending on the number in each box.
- Prairie Fire Glass, Monticello –
- Glassblower Jim Downey – creates each of these stunning glass blown holiday ornaments by hand in his studio.
- Make a visit to his studio and gallery and watch him create beautiful pieces of art, depending on when you go.
- Ornaments cost between $35–$45
- Sangamon Reclaimed, Springfield
- Sangamon Reclaimed was started by a Springfield firefighter and US Air Force veteran whose mission is to produce beautiful, heirloom-quality furniture using wood from American barns and buildings that are 100+ years old.
- For a truly memorable, handcrafted gift for someone’s home shop the Flags for Heroes wall decor.
- Proceeds from the sale of their hand-crafted American flags goes directly back to helping veterans in need.
- Prices for Flags for Heroes range from $75–$250
- Galena’s Main Street looks like a town straight from a Hallmark movie and is the perfect small town for a winter getaway. Enjoy more than 125 boutiques, eateries,and galleries along historic Main Street.
- Ski lovers can hit the slopes at Chestnut Mountain Resort and enjoy19 different runs (rentals and lessons available).
- Ride the new Grafton’s Alpine Coaster down the Mississippi River bluff on a snow covered course. This is a thrilling new ride that will feature two-person sleds traveling down the hillside over 3,000 feet of track at speeds up to 25 miles per hour. (Visual: Images)
- Hike through Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton, a perfect place to also try to spot bald eagles along the Mississippi River throughout the winter months. You can watch wintering Bald Eagles in action at the Alton Eagle Ice Festival on Jan. 7. You can also experience ‘Eagle meet and greets’ in Alton and Grafton each Saturday in January where you can see bald eagles up close along the rivers and bluffs in Alton.Grafton –
- Head straight ahead to the Lincoln Park Zoo Lights (open until Jan. 1).
- Chicago’s beloved family-friendly tradition embraces more than two million LED lights, set to cheerful Christmas tunes. Apart from larger-than-life animal illuminations, you’ll discover the Enchanted Forest and the Light Maze, feast on seasonal snacks, and possibly do some holiday shopping. FREE on Mondays; $5 Tuesdays-Sundays.
- Enjoy Chicago Restaurant Week (Jan. 20- Feb. 5) 17-day celebration of the city’s award-winning culinary scene. The 16th annual event brings together more than 300 of the city’s top restaurants
- To learn more about this year’s Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide visit our website, EnjoyIllinois.com where you’ll find the full list of businesses.
- Also on our website EnjoyIllinois.com you can view and download dozens of trip itineraries and you can also view and download the newest fall/winter issue of our Enjoy Illinois magazine – full of travel inspiration.