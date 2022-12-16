Chicago, IL (WCIA) The Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide offers a wide variety of original gifts that are truly unique to Illinois — from handmade pottery and ornaments, locally sourced spirits and wine to custom-made apparel. All of the businesses in the gift guide are part of the Illinois Office of Tourism’s Illinois Made program that encourages residents and visitors to discover the people, products and authentic experiences created by the incredible small businesses throughout the state

CBPB Popcorn Shop in Champaign

When business partners Alven and Isis opened CBPB Popcorn Shop nearly 13 years ago, it was because of their love of treats.

Try their delicious handmade popcorn featuring flavors like Caramel Pecan, Jalapeño Cheese, and Cheesy Ranch, Vanilla Toffee- perfect for holiday gatherings.

The handmade caramel apples like Apple Cobbler, Birthday Cake and Peanut Butter Overload will tempt you into a sweet treat you didn’t know you needed.

CBPB Popcorn Mix ($5-11). Caramel apples ($5-8). In-store purchase only.

Cocoa Blue Chocolates, Rochester (near Springfield)