Enjoy fresh produce and you-pick-flowers at Vermilion County Farm to Fire

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with Troy Kiser, owner of Vermilion County Farm to Fire.

The sustainable farm is open to the public most weekends. Visitors can enjoy locally grown produce and you-pick-flowers at the property.









More from Vermilion Farm to Fire:

We’re building a Food Forest! A Regenerative/Sustainable Farm, Farm Stand and Eatery. A family friendly place that’s open to the public, sells, grows, and prepares the highest quality local produce and foods







Location:

22655 Henning Rd, Danville IL

The farm is located about a 1/4 mile north of Kennekuk County Park.

Hours:

Fridays & Saturdays: 11am to 6pm

Sunday: Noon to 5pm

For up to date information on farm stand hours, follow the Vermilion County Farm to Fire Facebook page HERE.