Enjoy fresh cut flowers all summer long from Locust Creek Flower Farm

Millersville, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle introduces us to Stacey Shanks, the Christian County woman behind Locust Creek Flower Farm.

Shanks’ five acre family farm is located outside of Millersville– just north of Pana and south of Taylorville– where she grows specialty cut flowers for local florists, area grocery stores, and people in her community.

Looking to brighten your home? Check out this Summer Subscription Bouquet service from Locust Creek:

Enjoy fresh flowers all summer long! Fresh market bouquets available for on the farm pick up every other Thursday, starting June 17th-August 26th, 4-7pm. If this is a gift, a gift card is available for the recipient.

To connect with Stacey, you can visit the farm’s website HERE or connect via her Facebook page.