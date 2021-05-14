Enjoy family fun with East Central Illinois Archers

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle chats with Bobby Ward of East Central Illinois Archers. Whether you’re an experienced archer or have never held a bow and arrow, the club offers something for everyone.

More from ECIA:

ECIA is a Not For Profit, ASA Certified Archery Club located in Urbana, Illinois on Perkins Road at the Judge Webber Park Site.

We host Monthly Outdoor 3D Shoots from February through September, Thursday Afternoon 3D Leagues, Bow hunter 3D Tune-up Shoots, Indoor 5 Spot Winter League Shoots as well as an Evening Night Shoot and our popular Traditional Shoot. Volunteer ECIA Members will be providing Archery Instruction For the Urbana Park Districts Summer Archery Program.

The ECIA Facility is outdoors and has a Full 50 Yard field point range, a broadhead range, and a 30 target outdoor 3D Course.

For details on memberships click HERE.

And check out this weekend’s 3D ASA Qualifier Shoot May 15 & 16. Registration from 7AM-1PM.