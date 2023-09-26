Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready for an exciting afternoon of hands-on learning at the upcoming Harvest Open House, hosted by the University of Illinois Department of Crop Sciences. Joining us from the university are Dr. Adam Davis, Professor and Department Head, and Dr. Jennifer Nelson, Adjunct Instructor, both passionate about agricultural sciences.

Dr. Davis, an expert in agricultural ecology and weed science, is dedicated to helping individuals manage their weeds effectively. As Department Head, he leads the training of the next generation of agricultural leaders, focusing on innovations that balance productivity, profitability, and environmental health.

Dr. Nelson’s expertise lies in horticultural education. She brings with her a fascinating display of microgreens, young vegetable seedlings known for their high nutritional value. These greens are not only nutritious but also easy to grow at home, making them a perfect addition to any kitchen.

The University of Illinois Department of Crop Sciences is a hub of diverse scientific expertise, spanning plant improvement, crop management, and ecological studies. From basic discovery science to practical recommendations for producers, their work covers it all.

Mark your calendars for the Harvest Open House on Saturday, September 30, from 10 AM to 4 PM, located at the University of Illinois South Farms, just off St. Mary’s Road. This family-friendly event promises fun activities for all ages and a delightful day outdoors on a picturesque farm.

For more information and to stay updated, visit the event’s website at cropsciences.illinois.edu/news-events/harvest-open-house and follow the University of Illinois Crop Sciences on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ILCropSciences/.