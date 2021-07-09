Enjoy Allerton inspired menu items at the Greenhouse Café

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with Leah Bodine, owner of Blue Dragonfly Catering, about her new venture at Allerton Park & Retreat Center’s Greenhouse Café.

Bodine took over the café May 1 and has since filled the eatery with delicious Allerton inspired menu items… from the Sun Singer Salad to the 1/5 lb all beef Fu Dog!

A Greenhouse Café salad and lavender lemonade.

Photo from Facebook.com/AllertonGreenhouseCafe

More from Blue Dragonfly at The Greenhouse Café

Operated by Blue Dragonfly Catering, the Greenhouse Café offers classic café refreshments, homemade baked goods, fresh and fun sandwiches, and unique salads. View the menu here.

Café Hours:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Friday:10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM