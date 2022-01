Tolono, Ill. (WCIA)

Want to play a game that’s fun for the whole family? Look for the Tolono Public Library logo on the windows of organizations that serve the community. The scavenger hunt will take you to places in Tolono, Sadorus, and Savoy.

Register at the Library front desk to grab your clue sheet! Those who participate will go home with a surprise bag.

The scavenger hunt will last from January 2-31.