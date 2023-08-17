Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Illinois volleyball head Coach Chris Tamas is entering his seventh season with the Fighting Illini. He has led the Illini to four NCAA Tournament appearances including the National Semifinal in 2018 and has coached three Illini All-Americans including 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Jordyn Poulter. His wife, Jen Tamas, was recently elevated to assistant coach in July 2023.

“This will be a great event to get fans of all ages together in Huff to meet the players, learn more about our sport, and have a fun filled afternoon with lots of entertainment from food to free volleyball lessons and more. It will be a great family and fan experience!” – Head Coach Chris Tamas

The event will include food trucks and skill stations with Fighting Illini coaches and student athletes. Fans will also have a chance to get to know the team with player introductions at the end of the Fan Day celebrations.