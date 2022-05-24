Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

For more than 70 years, we have entertained thousands of people each summer with the best in musical theatre. The Muni is a unique jewel in Springfield’s landscape – a beautiful site tucked away at the lake that offers families and friends a venue to spend time together, volunteer, perform, direct and enjoy quality entertainment.

Each year, great thought and consideration are given to developing the season. It is our goal not only to provide you with shows that are familiar but also new productions. We are proud to be part of this community and grateful for your continued support.

We can’t wait to welcome the community to The Muni this summer! If you haven’t been before, many will say it’s a great summer evening tradition for their families. Have a picnic at one of our tables before the show, and then an enjoy and evening of great theatre under the stars!

The Muni is an outdoor volunteer-run organization. We welcome all to enjoy!

Opening night for the season is this coming Friday, May 27 at 8:30pm. Shows this summer include The SpongeBob Musical, Ragtime, Disney’s Newsies, and Matilda the Musical. Visit themuni.org for upcoming dates!

The Muni

815 East Lake Shore Drive

Springfield, IL 62712