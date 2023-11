Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Marcia Stevens, Owner of Champaign Fitness Center, joins us to test our balance and discuss the importance of good balance for all ages

The significance of balance for daily activities and its benefits for people of all ages include improved posture, coordination, and prevention of falls and injuries.

Marcia provides us with insights into how even simple exercises can contribute to improving balance when performed consistently, a few times a week.