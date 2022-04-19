Villa Grove, Ill. (WCIA)

We are the creators of freedom and space. We build fully custom livable spaces, pool houses, backyard offices, restaurants. Turn key ready and delivered in about 14 weeks time. We offer several signature base models. But can customize to any clients likings.

We help create dream spaces. Most often we get asked, can I change the designs? Then next would be how do we deliver it? We might be helping someone running an in-home business that just needs more space, freedom from distractions, a quite backyard office. Or someone who loves entertaining but doesn’t always want the foot traffic in the house, we create pool houses, and backyard entertainment buildings. Or a parent whom just moved in, but is uncomfortable living with their kids but feels safe being close. We create a in-law suite right in the back yard for them to live in.

Everyone says they have the best product. Everyone says they have the best prices, but where we differ is we are constantly striving to produce the best product with new designs and new features, while staying away from the cookie cutter designs. We are a young couple who are very involved in our business and when you ring us up you are calling me directly. Where as other businesses you might reach an automation or never hear from the owner. We love hearing from our clients good and bad. I plan to stay that involved for many years to come. There is always something different about a family owned business vs a large corporation.



We always offer military discounts.

CRO Buildings

1060 N County Road 2050 East

Villa Grove, IL 61956