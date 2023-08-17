Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

In cardiac rehab at Gibson Area Hospital, they exercise with individuals after they have had a cardiac event or procedure such as heart attacks, stent placement, open heart surgery, valve repair, and heart failure. In pulmonary rehab, we work with individuals who have COPD or other pulmonary diseases that limit their day to day activities. We also accept individuals who are limited with how far they can walk due to claudication pain and peripheral artery disease.

During their exercise sessions, we have them wear heart monitors so we can monitor heart rate and rhythm. We monitor blood pressure and oxygen saturations before, during, and after exercise. We focus on aerobic exercise, but incorporate some strength training as well. As part of their sessions, patients are given education on different topics related to cardiac or pulmonary diseases, risk factors, medications, dietary recommendations, and stress management.

We want to draw awareness to the importance of attending a cardiopulmonary rehab program. It is growing in popularity but there are still people who can benefit from the program that 1. aren’t getting referred or 2. aren’t attending their scheduled sessions. For example, according to the American Heart Association, only 1 in 4 people with heart failure are being referred and then of those being referred, only 1 in 25 are fully participating in the program. For this specific group of patients, exercise has been shown to increase the pumping ability of our heart or the “ejection fraction” and is a vital part of their treatment plan. Also, attending a cardiopulmonary rehab program decreases your risk of a future cardiac event by 35%.

In our program we have a goal of increasing exercise tolerance and improving overall quality of life. Exercise has been proven to help manage common risk factors such as blood pressure, blood sugar, heart rate, and weight while also improving self-esteem, anxiety, sleep patterns, balance, and strength.

Our goal is to have you come and exercise and be monitored for about 3-4 months and then for you to have the confidence, the tools, and the energy to continue exercising on your own in a safe manner to help reduce your chance of any future events.

Our rural location allows for smaller group sizes. We are only able to have 4 people on a heart monitor at one time. So a max ratio of 2 nurses for 4 patients. This is different then the bigger hospitals that can have up to around 12 patients and might only have 2 staffed professionals. We really try to individualize exercise for each patient and what meets their needs.