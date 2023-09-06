Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Are you ready to make a difference while having a blast? Join the Champaign Park District for an unforgettable evening of fun, food, and philanthropy at the Ties & Tennies Gala. This remarkable event, hosted at the iHotel on Thursday, September 14, promises an exciting lineup that will leave you with memories to cherish.

The Ties & Tennies Gala is not your ordinary fundraiser; it’s a celebration of community, and all proceeds go toward supporting the Champaign Park District’s Youth Scholarship Fund. This fund plays a crucial role in providing financial assistance to young individuals in need, ensuring they can access vital programs such as swim lessons, afterschool activities, and day camps.

Here’s a sneak peek at what you can expect on this fabulous evening:

Dueling Pianos: Get ready to be entertained by talented pianists who will have you singing along to your favorite tunes.

Get ready to be entertained by talented pianists who will have you singing along to your favorite tunes. Complimentary Wine and Beer: Sip on fine wine and beer as you mingle with fellow supporters.

Sip on fine wine and beer as you mingle with fellow supporters. Plated Dinner: Enjoy a delicious plated dinner, prepared to perfection.

Enjoy a delicious plated dinner, prepared to perfection. Live and Silent Auctions: Bid on exciting items in both live and silent auctions, offering a chance to snag some incredible treasures.

Bid on exciting items in both live and silent auctions, offering a chance to snag some incredible treasures. Featured Speaker: Don’t miss the inspiring words of Team USA Paralympic Sitting Volleyball Player, Nichole Millage.

As if all of this wasn’t reason enough to attend, there are some incredible live auction packages that will blow your mind!

Whether you choose to dress up or keep it casual, make sure to sport your brightest tie and your snazziest sneakers to show your support for the Champaign Park District Youth Scholarship Program.

Tickets are available online now, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this fantastic event. Grab your tickets here: https://bit.ly/Tennies2023

Champaign Park District extends heartfelt gratitude to the generous sponsors who have made this event possible:

Platinum Level Sponsors

GHR Engineer & Associates

Illinois American Water

Gold Level Sponsors

Dodds Company

Newton Dodds

Fisher National Bank

Harrington Law LLC

Silver Level Sponsors

Human Kinetics

Ramshaw Real Estate

Shapland Realty, LLC

Bronze Level Sponsors

Cozad Asset Management, Inc.

East Central IL Building & Construction Trades Council

INB, National Association

Ratio Architects

Let’s come together to make a positive impact on our community’s youth. Your participation in the Ties & Tennies Gala will help to continue to provide essential support to those who need it most.

For more information about this year’s Ties & Tennies Gala, please contact the Champaign Park District at 217-398-2550 or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/204284495433630.