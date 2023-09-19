Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

As the air gets crisper and the leaves turn golden, it’s time to welcome the cozy flavors of fall into your kitchen. Joining us in the ciKitchen today is the talented guest chef, Colleen Hatton, who’s ready to share a delightful recipe that captures the essence of autumn: Italian “Lasagna” Stuffed Acorn Squash.

Ingredients:

2 small acorn squash, cut in half and seeds removed

2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 medium onion

1 pound lean ground beef

2 cups marinara sauce, divided

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

Instructions: