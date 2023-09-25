Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

If you’ve ever marveled at the artistry of calligraphy and wished you could create stunning lettering, you’re in for a treat. Join us today in the Creative Corner as we dive into the world of “Everyday Calligraphy” with the talented Amanda Plotner.

The Basics of Faux Calligraphy

Not everyone has access to brush pens, but that doesn’t mean you can’t create beautiful calligraphy. Amanda will guide you through the fundamentals of faux calligraphy, using any available writing tool.

Penmanship Isn’t Everything

Amanda wants you to know that your everyday penmanship doesn’t dictate your success in calligraphy. With the right guidance and practice, anyone can develop this mesmerizing skill.

Overcoming Overwhelm

Feeling overwhelmed about where to start? Amanda’s got your back. She’ll walk you through the essential tools, provide worksheets, and even host live video sessions to ease you into the art of calligraphy.

Discover Your Unique Style

In Amanda’s workshops, you’ll have the chance to discover your personal calligraphy style. It’s all about creating pieces that reflect your unique flair and creativity.

Embrace Daily Lettering Challenges

Nurture your passion for modern calligraphy by participating in daily lettering challenges. These exercises will help you refine your skills and boost your confidence.

A Supportive Community

Join a welcoming community of beginners who share your journey. Encourage and inspire each other as you embark on this beautiful calligraphy adventure.

Are you ready to take your hand lettering to the next level? Dive into Everyday Calligraphy with Amanda Plotner and unlock your creative potential. Stay tuned for more insights and inspiration right here in the Creative Corner.