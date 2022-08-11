Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

Whet Your Whistle is sponsored by El Bandido Yankee Tequila.

Former professional football player with the Green Bay Packers and diverse business leader and philanthropist, Jim Bob Morris, introduces us to his new tequila brand, El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company.

The new Tequila brand, commitment to quality and the Bandido Spirit of friends and family celebrating with El Bandido Yankee.

EBY Blanco and Reposado are 100% certified additive free…made in the highlands of Jalisco and with Groundbreaking female distiller Karina Rojo.

*El Bandido Yankee has been listed as a top 15 Tequila by Rolling Stone and recently recognized as a top Tequila by Esquire magazine.

El Bandido Yankee is active in the markets that EBY expand to, and aligned with sports music and more, for example Nascar, IndyCar and NHRA racing, NFL Football, NHL Hockey, music festivals, PGA and more.

http://Www.elbandidoyankee.com