Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Registration for the Summer Reading Program at Effingham Public Library will begin on May 1, 2023.

This summer, find your voice! Log the days you read to earn badges and rewards.

Readers Ages 0-18 will earn a reward for every 7 days that you read and log! If you read and log 28 days, you will complete the program, earn a book of your choosing to keep and an invitation to our Summer Reading Program Finale Pool Party! If you keep reading and log 42 days, you will become a Super Summer Reader and be recognized at our Summer Read Celebration.

Readers Ages 19+ will read 3 books to earn an awesome book light!

We look forward to seeing you at the library this summer!