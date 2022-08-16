Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

RAISE–Read. Art. Innovate. Serve. Engage.

Join us for our after school program, RAISE! This program begins on September 12th and runs through the school year. It is open to incoming 6th-8th grade students from all area schools. Unit 40 students will have the opportunity to use transportation through the school to arrive at the program. We’ll begin at 3:00 with study/down time and have a daily program from 4-5, focusing on our five areas of interest.

We’ll follow Unit 40’s calendar for holidays and school closing days, including inclement weather days.

Download the packet here! Once it is complete, please return to the Effingham Public Library. Space is limited to the first 10 students that apply.

If you have questions, please contact Alvin Ealy, Assistant Director.