Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)
EffingHAM-JAM 2023
Friday, July 21
5:00pm – 11:30pm
Downtown Effingham
Jefferson Ave
Effingham, IL 62401
Friday evening’s Hometown Throwdown local BBQ competition sets the stage for a weekend of great BBQ, music, food, and fun! Your team of amateur BBQ enthusiasts can compete for category trophies and cash prizes for the Grand Champion team. The Troubadours and Loose Lips, featuring Effingham’s own Myles Baker, will grace the stage and perform again in 2023.
Effingham County Chamber
(217) 342-4147
903 N Keller Drive
PO Box 643
Effingham, IL 62401