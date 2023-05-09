Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

EffingHAM-JAM 2023

Friday, July 21

5:00pm – 11:30pm

Downtown Effingham

Jefferson Ave

Effingham, IL 62401

Friday evening’s Hometown Throwdown local BBQ competition sets the stage for a weekend of great BBQ, music, food, and fun! Your team of amateur BBQ enthusiasts can compete for category trophies and cash prizes for the Grand Champion team. The Troubadours and Loose Lips, featuring Effingham’s own Myles Baker, will grace the stage and perform again in 2023.

Effingham County Chamber

Business/Organization Phone

(217) 342-4147

Business/Organization Address

903 N Keller Drive

PO Box 643

Effingham, IL 62401