Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

EffingHAM-JAM is set to be an unforgettable evening of delicious BBQ, live music, and community spirit. Don’t miss out on this finger-licking good event that celebrates the vibrant culture of Effingham. Join in the festivities, bring your appetite, and make a difference by supporting the Chamber Foundation Scholarship Program through the EffingHAM-JAM Raffle. Mark your calendars for Friday, July 21, 2023, from 5 PM to 11 PM. Located right in the heart of downtown Effingham. Get ready to indulge in a BBQ extravaganza that will leave you wanting more.

By participating in the EffingHAM-JAM Raffle, you’re not only getting a chance to win exciting prizes but also making a meaningful impact in the community. Getting your hands on EffingHAM-JAM Raffle tickets is easy. You can purchase them online at EffingHAM-JAM 2023 Raffle or by calling the Chamber office at (217) 342-4147. Act now to secure your chance of winning big while supporting a remarkable cause. Winners will be announced on the night of EffingHAM-JAM, July 21st.