Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)
Effingham County Career Fair
Thursday, March 23
9:00am – 1:00pm
Looking for a new career? Planning ahead for your future? Getting back into the work force? Need a change of scenery?
If so, the Effingham County Career Fair is your chance to learn about various employment opportunities right here in your county. Interact with local employers looking to hire.
When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 | 9a-12p
Where: Keller Convention Center | 1202 N Keller Dr., Effingham
Cost to attend: $0
Participating Businesses: TBD
Complimentary Services include:
Professional headshots
Mock interviews
Resume review
Questions can be directed to Nicole Morrison at (217) 342-4147 or nmorrison@effinghamcountychamber.com.
Effingham County Chamber
PO Box 643, 903 N Keller Drive
Effingham, IL 62401