Effingham County Career Fair

Thursday, March 23

9:00am – 1:00pm

Looking for a new career? Planning ahead for your future? Getting back into the work force? Need a change of scenery?

If so, the Effingham County Career Fair is your chance to learn about various employment opportunities right here in your county. Interact with local employers looking to hire.

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 | 9a-12p

Where: Keller Convention Center | 1202 N Keller Dr., Effingham

Cost to attend: $0

Participating Businesses: TBD

Complimentary Services include:

Professional headshots

Mock interviews

Resume review

Questions can be directed to Nicole Morrison at (217) 342-4147 or nmorrison@effinghamcountychamber.com.

