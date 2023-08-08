Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Effingham Chamber Music Festival is gearing up to be the highlight of the fall season, offering a unique blend of country and rock music against the scenic backdrop of Effingham. With Rusty Reel as the headliner and the combined efforts of Jamie Ellis and Lucinda Hart, this event is set to deliver a musical experience that will leave attendees singing and dancing long after the final note is played. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates as the festival date approaches – you won’t want to miss out on this sensational celebration of music.

Lucinda Hart, the driving force behind the Effingham County Chamber, has been instrumental in bringing this musical celebration to life. With her dedication and passion for promoting local arts and culture, Hart’s efforts have culminated in the creation of an event that showcases the vibrant spirit of Effingham. Jamie Ellis, the frontman of Rusty Reel, brings his signature charisma and raw talent to the festival stage as well.

As the fall season approaches, music lovers and festival enthusiasts, mark your calendars for the Effingham Chamber Music Festival. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of country music, a devoted follower of rock and roll, or simply looking for a memorable weekend filled with great music, this event promises something for everyone.