Enjoy a weekend (July 15 & 16) of art, music, fine foods, & wine on the beautiful grounds of the Tuscan Hills Winery. Shop from 30 creators of all things wild & wonderful!

This year’s booths will be filled with glass, jewelry, ceramics, photography, fine art, paintings, macrame, sculpture, & more not to mention wearables, hand-made skincare, & delectable eats.

A variety a musicians will be performing throughout the event. Kicking off Friday night with Granville opening for Rabbit in RED. Saturday morning the sounds of the Charleston Jazz Band, then the FACE orchestra will fill the air while you shop all the art!

Children will love the “Kids Korner” where they can create their own master piece & enjoy some activities/games.

Be sure to catch the magician’s show too! An awesome selection of food trucks & vendors will satisfy all your taste buds.

All while sipping on the incredible wine & beverages available at the Tuscan Hills Winery. Watch live painting demos through out the festival. For more info go to: www.effinghamartisanfair.org

