EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Hey, music lovers! Brace yourselves for some electrifying performances as we welcome back to the CI Stage the sensational Steve Frisbie, this time with the whole band in tow! Joining him are the incredibly talented members of EchoTap: Matt on guitar, Skyler on drums, and Brian on bass.

Save the Date: Friday, February 23rd, 7:30 pm

Make your way to A1 on Hwy 32/33 in Effingham for a musical experience that will leave you wanting more. EchoTap is set to rock the stage, bringing their unique sound and undeniable energy to make for a great night.

EchoTap is currently taking bookings for 2024 shows and weddings. If you want to infuse your event with the magic of live music, this is your chance to secure a date with EchoTap.

Connect with EchoTap: