Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Colleen Hatton is back with an easy dish perfect for back to school time.
Chicken Tamale Casserole
Bottom Layer Ingredients
1 Large egg, lightly beaten
1 Can Cream Style Corn
1 Box of Cornbread Muffin Mix
1 4oz Can of Green Chilis
1/3 C Whole Milk
1/4 Cup Mexican Cheese Blend
Top Layer Ingredients
2 C of Shredded Rotisserie Chicken
1 T Olive Oil
1/2 Red Onion – Diced and Sauteed
2 C of Enchilada Sauce
2 T Ground Cumin
1 t Granulated Onion
1 t Granulated Garlic Powder
2 C Mexican Cheese Blend
Topping Options
Sour Cream, Sliced Avocado, Diced Tomato, Salsa or Green Onions
Directions
Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients; stir just until dry ingredients are moistened. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake until light golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 15-18 minutes.
In a large skillet, lightly sautee red onions in olive oil. Once lightly cooked, combine chicken, enchilada sauce, cumin, granulated onion and garlic. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally and then reduce heat; simmer, uncovered for 5 minutes. Spread over cornbread layer; sprinkle with cheese.
Bake until the cheese is melted, 10-12 minutes longer. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. If desired, top with sour cream, salsa, green onions, tomatoes or avocado.