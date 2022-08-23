Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Colleen Hatton is back with an easy dish perfect for back to school time.

Chicken Tamale Casserole

Bottom Layer Ingredients

1 Large egg, lightly beaten

1 Can Cream Style Corn

1 Box of Cornbread Muffin Mix

1 4oz Can of Green Chilis

1/3 C Whole Milk

1/4 Cup Mexican Cheese Blend

Top Layer Ingredients

2 C of Shredded Rotisserie Chicken

1 T Olive Oil

1/2 Red Onion – Diced and Sauteed

2 C of Enchilada Sauce

2 T Ground Cumin

1 t Granulated Onion

1 t Granulated Garlic Powder

2 C Mexican Cheese Blend

Topping Options

Sour Cream, Sliced Avocado, Diced Tomato, Salsa or Green Onions

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients; stir just until dry ingredients are moistened. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake until light golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 15-18 minutes.

In a large skillet, lightly sautee red onions in olive oil. Once lightly cooked, combine chicken, enchilada sauce, cumin, granulated onion and garlic. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally and then reduce heat; simmer, uncovered for 5 minutes. Spread over cornbread layer; sprinkle with cheese.

Bake until the cheese is melted, 10-12 minutes longer. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. If desired, top with sour cream, salsa, green onions, tomatoes or avocado.